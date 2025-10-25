MY CATS ARE FAR TOO SMART TO BE ANTIFA: To the Left, everything is political.
Even Havelock who has two brain cells, one for pets and one for food.
MY CATS ARE FAR TOO SMART TO BE ANTIFA: To the Left, everything is political.
Even Havelock who has two brain cells, one for pets and one for food.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.