AMAZING:
As is pointed out below, the SpaceX Falcon rocket will do more launches and carry more payload to orbit this year than the Space Shuttle did in its entire history https://t.co/a0GzXBMRcL
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 24, 2025
