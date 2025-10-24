K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: CPS security guard sexually assaulted students in her home while her husband was dying: prosecutors. “A former Chicago Public Schools security guard is charged with sexually assaulting two female students in her home while her husband was dying of colon cancer, prosecutors said. Heather Pancer, 48, of Hammond, Indiana, worked as a security guard at George Washington High School near the state line when the assaults occurred between 2018 and 2020, Assistant State’s Attorney Mike Pekara said during a detention hearing.”