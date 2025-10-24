JUDGES CONFESS AI IN RULINGS: The Washington Stand’s Sarah Holliday advances the recent news about two federal judges admitting an intern and a clerk used AI in researching and drafting two rulings that were subsequently withdrawn due to AI-induced errors. Opinions based on AI are only one aspect of the potential problems stemming from widespread adoption and development of AI technology.

Holliday reports that much AI discussion was raised during the Family Research Council’s recent 2025 Pray-Stand-Vote Summit. Asked by FRC Vice-President Travis Weber if Americans should be worried about AI, the response of a panel of experts was clearly in favor. Holliday quoted Jon Frendl, a tech entrepreneur and founder of the custom app development firm Cappital:

“'[T]he way to really do a lot of work in AI is you build several AIs that help to build even better AIs, and those better AIs help you build even better AIs. So, there’s an exponential nature to that. And when you combine that with the amount of investment across the board internationally, and then really you can look at power companies and chips, which are the fundamental things necessary behind this,’ Fremdl said.

“Understanding all this, he stressed, shows us that it’s only ‘just getting started, and it’s going to radically change things.’ However, as both Frendl and [Brandon Maddick, software engineer and head of product for the Christian AI platform Dominion] Maddick concluded, these advanced and ever-advancing AI developments, especially if left unchecked, could potentially drive people back to a place of desiring true meaning — church, real human connections, and genuine effort,” Holliday said.