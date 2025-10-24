October 24, 2025

FEMINIST REACHES FEMINISM’S DEADEND: Wintery Knight updates on a feminist advocate he first featured more than a decade ago, and who now, at age 63, has realized she ruined her life by living the values of the feminist movement. This is a profoundly sad but instructive portrait of the emptiness that so characterizes post-modern materialism.

Posted at 10:17 am by Mark Tapscott