Impressive that Jesus managed to be born in a Muslim-majority county more than 6 centuries before Islam was even founded.
The Columbia School of Journalism in the bio really brings the whole thing full circle. pic.twitter.com/l3gQv7bitc
— AG (@AGHamilton29) October 24, 2025
Actually, of course, it was a Jewish kingdom when Jesus was born. And it didn’t become Arab or Muslim until the Mohammedan invasion of the 7th century. Today’s inhabitants of “Palestine” are settler-colonialists. Israel is fighting a war of indigenous resistance to colonization.