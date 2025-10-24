KURT SCHLICHTER EXPLAINS THINGS WITH THE SUBTLE DELICACY ONLY HE BRINGS TO BEAR: Fat Loser Generals Can Get Bent. ” was one of those many, many retired officers who thought it was great when Pete Hegseth walked in and told an assembly of hundreds of generals and admirals that they suck and are fat, and they needed to unsuck and get unfat. Well, he was a little more polite than that, but not much. . . . Some of the flag officers— the ones with a future in a military devoted to winning wars— appreciated this refreshing dose of toxic masculinity, but far too many of them channeled Margaret Dumont and are now scrambling to the press like little weasels to leak the anonymous equivalent of, ‘Oh, well, I never!'”

Plus:

Let’s review some of the achievements of the generals and admirals who are mad because Pete Hegseth doesn’t appreciate their awesome awesomeness: No unequivocal victories in wars in over 30 years.

The Afghanistan rout and the utterly unnecessary death of 13 service members, plus the maiming of many more.

A Pentagon more concerned with promoting social pathologies than promoting hard-core warfighters.

The decline of the Navy in terms of numbers, focus, and seamanship, including ships regularly ramming into each other.

Flat-out discrimination against people of pallor who have penises.

DEI idiocy that took away training focus and undermined morale and unit cohesion.

The utter betrayal of our troops over COVID, including the dismissal of thousands of service members who refused to take a vaccine that everybody now concedes doesn’t do what it promised to do.

Recruiting numbers in the toilet because the normal young people who usually make up our military accurately sensed that they were despised and would be betrayed by their leadership.

A veteran community so disgusted by what happened to their beloved military that they began advising young people against enlisting. Yeah, that’s quite a résumé. Very impressive. Never have so many been so arrogant with so few accomplishments and so many unmitigated failures.

They should all have to read this column in full.

