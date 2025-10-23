HARSH, BUT FAIR:
If she weren't running for governor, she'd be redesigning the Cracker Barrel brand and hiring Dylan Mulvaney to promote your favorite beer.
pic.twitter.com/wT5wbCrxpl
— L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) October 23, 2025
HARSH, BUT FAIR:
If she weren't running for governor, she'd be redesigning the Cracker Barrel brand and hiring Dylan Mulvaney to promote your favorite beer.
pic.twitter.com/wT5wbCrxpl
— L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) October 23, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.