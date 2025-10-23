TRUE:
In the last three days, Donald Trump has done more construction work, just at the White House and has been done in all of Pacific Palisades in nearly a year https://t.co/Og2IUTUiIv
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 22, 2025
TRUE:
In the last three days, Donald Trump has done more construction work, just at the White House and has been done in all of Pacific Palisades in nearly a year https://t.co/Og2IUTUiIv
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 22, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.