ABUSE OF POWER: Grieving Wyoming Mom Faced Retaliation by School Officials. “Her son was gone, and she wanted to understand why. Instead of getting answers from officials who she believed held some responsibility, Kari Cochran found herself standing in a courtroom defending herself against stalking allegations. Her offense? She asked school officials difficult questions and made social media posts critical of their responses.”
