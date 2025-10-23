FETTERMAN: I Knew When Kamala Harris Called Trump A Fascist, We Lost The Plot At That Point.

When Vice President Harris referred to president Trump as a fascist and I knew absolutely we lost the plot at that point. If you call the president or somebody like a fascist you are effectively calling the people that are going to vote for them they must be fascist as well, excuse me they support fascism and those things and that is just not true that is not it.

I happen to know and love a lot of people that voted for the president and they are not fascist, they are not Nazis, trying to destroy the Constitution all those things, they just have different priorities and they love our country in the same ways that Democrats do as well.