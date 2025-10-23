IF YOU’VE EVER WONDERED: Speaking of the Issues & Insights (I&I) crew, a critical comment from one of their many readers prompted a lengthy explanation of why they don’t like the Democratic Party. The explanation is full of interesting insights, including these two:

“The Democratic Party’s intersectional politics are why Greta Thunberg can shift from climate warrior to a Hamasnik wearing an Arafat keffiyeh (also known as the ‘hipster swastika’) and no one on the left blinks. They furnished the stage for Barack Obama to promise that if elected, he’d get busy ‘fundamentally transforming the United States of America,’ and be cheered as if he were a deliverer having descended from Olympus.

“The revolution that the Democratic Party has been pressing for at least six decades would abolish capitalism and free markets, seize the means of production, destroy the nuclear family, erase Christianity and Judaism, defund law enforcement, reopen the borders, censor speech, pack the Supreme Court, ration energy and health care, overturn our civil order and uproot Western civilization.”

There’s more, much more, worth your perusal.