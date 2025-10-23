EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY:

Democrats have quite a menu of candidates to choose from. A Nazi in Maine A communist in NY A Navy cheater in NJ A guy who wants to murder children in Virginia. pic.twitter.com/2MTj2djwZv

The tattoo on his chest was a representative symbol of the unit that guarded actual concentration camps during a genocide.

This is one of the most amazing posts this website has ever seen. https://t.co/H1pKrVKIri

