THE NYT OF A FEW YEARS AGO WOULD HAVE THOUGHT THIS WAS GOOD: How China Raced Ahead of the U.S. on Nuclear Power.
The big news here is that the across-the-board mainstream left reflexive resistance to nuclear power has largely vanished.
THE NYT OF A FEW YEARS AGO WOULD HAVE THOUGHT THIS WAS GOOD: How China Raced Ahead of the U.S. on Nuclear Power.
The big news here is that the across-the-board mainstream left reflexive resistance to nuclear power has largely vanished.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.