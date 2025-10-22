WOMEN ON TESTOSTERONE: ‘I’m on Fire’: Testosterone Is Giving Women Back Their Sex Drive — and Then Some. “One woman in her 50s told me that after years of revulsion at so much as the thought of her husband’s breath, she now looked forward to having sex with him almost every night; even in the middle of sex, she said, she was thinking about the next time they could have sex. Another woman told me she’d had more orgasms in the past two years on testosterone than in the entirety of her previous life; a third said that after years of ‘wanting to rip someone’s face off’ if her husband so much as touched her, she now actively pursued sex with him — if anything, she now worried, she wanted it more often than he did.”

Plus: “When women go on testosterone, Casperson said on the panel, ‘they start businesses!’ They report, she said, that their math skills improve; one woman told Casperson that she started suddenly remembering how to speak German, her first language.”