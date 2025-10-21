HOW IT STARTED: ‘That’s Our Guy!’ MSNBC’s Jen Psaki Torches Trump Rally Fans Cheering On Trump’s ‘Racist White Supremacist’ Speeches.

JEN PSAKI: The four times indicted Republican frontrunner is continuing to echo the language of Adolf Hitler and brag about compliments from Vladimir Putin. So that’s pretty much where we are right now. Donald Trump said all of that in New Hampshire just over the weekend, where Governor Chris Sununu just endorsed Nikki Haley…

But we do want to start tonight with what I hope will be a bit of a sober reminder of where the American electorate sits right now. It’s important for everyone to hear.

So this weekend, Trump once again echoed dictators, praised autocrats, repeated racist language, and was still cheered on by arenas packed with people who will cast their ballots in just over one month!

How it’s going:

.@jrpsaki suggests JD Vance is “scarier” and more dangerous than Donald Trump, and that Usha Vance needs to be saved from her marriage: “Blink four times. Come over here. We’ll save you.” pic.twitter.com/Q6LJbNkKvN — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) October 21, 2025

Last November, Dennis Prager noted: Calling Trump ‘Hitler’ Has Done Permanent Damage to the Moral Realm. “The abuse of language is a fundamental characteristic of the Left. Leftists have done this not only to ‘Hitler,’ ‘Nazi’ and ‘fascist’ but to ‘genocide,’ ‘apartheid,’ ‘racist’ and virtually every other term connoting evil. It started with Stalin calling Trotsky a fascist and it continues to this day.”

Every Republican president and presidential nominee is Hitler, until he is given the proverbial strange new respect to attack the next Hitler. It’s going to fun watching this happen in real time over the next three years.

