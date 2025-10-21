FRANKLIN FOER CATCHES UP TO WHAT I WAS SAYING IN 2019. Well, kinda. Trump Has Found His Class Enemy: The president unleashes a Marxist theory of power—but against knowledge workers, not billionaires. Marx didn’t actually discover class warfare, you know. And missing from Foer’s analysis is any actual explanation of why Trump is wrong.
