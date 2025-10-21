DR OZ BLOWS HOLE IN SCHUMER SHUTDOWN NARRATIVE: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) repeats it over and over and over: It’s against the law for illegal immigrants to get federal healthcare and other benefits, so GOP charges that they are getting billions in such aid cannot be true.

Well, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Administrator of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS), dispatched investigators to get to the facts on this issue and their earliest results show more than $1 billion in confirmed Medicaid benefits going to illegals.

Neither Schumer nor House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries responded to my request for comment on the Oz probe to The Washington Stand.