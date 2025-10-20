TRUST THE EXPERTS, THEY SAID: Ex-director of nuclear programs at Oak Ridge National Lab arrested on child sex charges. “Worrall, who is English, was given the Award for Outstanding Alumni by Lancaster University, UK, for “an outstanding national and international reputation”. He was awarded the Secretary of Energy’s Achievement Award in 2021.”

To be fair, these women were in their mid/late teens, underage (it’s 18 in Tennessee) but not really “children.” But even if this were somehow something legal, which it’s not, someone with nuclear responsibilities shouldn’t be making shady contacts on the Internet. And from his official phone? Really? How dumb are the people in charge of our institutions these days? This dumb, I guess.