I’M A FAN OF SALLY MANN, AND I THINK IT’S SILLY THAT NAKED CANDID PICTURES OF HER KIDS ARE TREATED AS PORNOGRAPHY. Kids used to be thought of as nonsexual, and naked pictures of kids in normal life were common. Now people get in trouble for bathtub pics. I swear, I’m surprised they haven’t banned the Coppertone girl yet. But if right-wing censorship is so bad, why doesn’t this NPR article on how bad it is include any of the photos that people objected to?