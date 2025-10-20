YEAH, IT’S THE RAGE OF A PARASITE CLASS FOR THE MOST PART:

The protests today are a great barometer to show just how wonderfully effective President Trump and this administration have been in deconstructing the government leviathan and its liberal pet projects.

The folks who turn out for this have one thing in common: That they want…

— RedPillTruth2024 (@RedPillTruth20) October 18, 2025