BETTER PUT UP MY UMBRELLA: Something from “space” may have just struck a United Airlines flight over Utah. “Assuming this was not a Shohei Ohtani home run ball, the only other potential cause of the damage is an object from space. That was the initial conclusion of the pilot, but a meteor is more likely than space debris. Estimates vary, but a recent study in the journal Geology found that about 17,000 meteorites strike Earth in a given year. That is at least an order of magnitude greater than the amount of human-made space debris that survives reentry through Earth’s atmosphere.”