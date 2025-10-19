“DEADLY REVENGE” ON OUR CAMPUSES. Students for Justice in Palestine calls for deadly revenge after activist is killed in Gaza infighting. But it gets funny: “The leading anti-Israel campus coalition called for violent retaliation after a Palestinian influencer was killed in a firefight between Hamas and a rival militia—calling the local faction a ‘Zionist proxy.'”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.