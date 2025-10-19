IT’S COME TO THIS: CBS News editor Bari Weiss stuns 60 Minutes journalists to silence as she asks humiliating question on ‘slanted’ coverage.
Anti-woke CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss left the 60 Minutes team stunned when she asked them to consider why viewers think their coverage is slanted.
The self-proclaimed centrist, 41, who has made political neutrality a focal point of her plans for the network, hit journalists with the seven-word question during a private Tuesday meeting, The New York Times reported.
‘Why does the country think you’re biased?’ she asked – leaving the staff and stars of the country’s top news program baffled and unable to respond.
Weiss’s question was awkward, as three anonymous sources told the newspaper.
The 60 Minutes reporters – including standouts Anderson Cooper, who doubles as a long-time CNN anchor, and Lesley Stahl – see themselves as impartial, the insiders said.
They have fiercely rejected the idea perpetuated by Donald Trump and other conservatives that their coverage is left-leaning.
CBS News has institutionally leaned left for well over half a century. Twenty years ago, Leslie Stahl couldn’t name a single conservative who works for CBS. Earlier this year, “Scott Jennings [Dropped] Leslie Stahl for Asking Jewish Hostage If He Thinks Hamas Meant to Starve Him. In 2019, appearing on CBS, Anderson Cooper didn’t object when AOC compared herself to Lincoln and FDR.
As John Podhoretz jokes:
But all journalism is biased – there’s no such thing as “objectivity;” it’s a construct from a time when media consisted of three radio networks whose frequencies were licensed and regulated by the FCC, and a handful of national wire services feeding articles to local newspapers. Since the news consumer now has a seemingly endless amount of sources to choose from, instead of pretending “they have no biases,” CBS would be far better off telling their viewers what exactly their biases are. Let the viewers know which party most of its journalists root for, what they think about free markets, America versus other nations, their take on the Middle East, etc.