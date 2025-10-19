IT’S COME TO THIS: CBS News editor Bari Weiss stuns 60 Minutes journalists to silence as she asks humiliating question on ‘slanted’ coverage.

Anti-woke CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss left the 60 Minutes team stunned when she asked them to consider why viewers think their coverage is slanted.

The self-proclaimed centrist, 41, who has made political neutrality a focal point of her plans for the network, hit journalists with the seven-word question during a private Tuesday meeting, The New York Times reported.

‘Why does the country think you’re biased?’ she asked – leaving the staff and stars of the country’s top news program baffled and unable to respond.

Weiss’s question was awkward, as three anonymous sources told the newspaper.

The 60 Minutes reporters – including standouts Anderson Cooper, who doubles as a long-time CNN anchor, and Lesley Stahl – see themselves as impartial, the insiders said.

They have fiercely rejected the idea perpetuated by Donald Trump and other conservatives that their coverage is left-leaning.