WOOF! Scott Jennings Drops Leslie Stahl for Asking Jewish Hostage If He Thinks Hamas Meant to Starve Him:

I can't believe my eyes. Lesley Stahl had the audacity to ask a Jewish hostage, who was tortured and starved by Hamas, if Hamas really meant to starve him or if they just didn't have enough food. Is this a joke? How the hell can she even ask him that?pic.twitter.com/utofSTtbk8 — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) March 31, 2025

Asked last night for an everyday item that’s overdue for an upgrade. Easy: Leslie Stahl at 60 Minutes. Been there since 1991 & jumped the shark with her starvation question to hostage Keith Siegel. An upgrade is long overdue. Woof. pic.twitter.com/ajz3pLjbpO — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 1, 2025

60 Minutes prominently featured in Richard Landes 2005 Pallywood video about how the Palestinians run a propaganda factory to supply material for useful idiots in the western media, and Stahl’s question is a reminder that nothing has changed in the news division of the now badly tarnished “Tiffany Network:”