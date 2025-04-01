April 1, 2025

WOOF! Scott Jennings Drops Leslie Stahl for Asking Jewish Hostage If He Thinks Hamas Meant to Starve Him:

60 Minutes prominently featured in Richard Landes 2005 Pallywood video about how the Palestinians run a propaganda factory to supply material for useful idiots in the western media, and Stahl’s question is a reminder that nothing has changed in the news division of the now badly tarnished “Tiffany Network:”

Posted at 5:30 pm by Ed Driscoll