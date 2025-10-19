THE NEW SPACE RACE: Watch SpaceX launch its 10,000th Starlink satellite to orbit today on rocket’s record-breaking 31st flight.
In, say, 2010 this was inconceivable. Well, except maybe to Elon, who conceived it.
