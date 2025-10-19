THIS IS THE FUNNIEST TIMELINE:
“We dropped the whole ‘no kings’ theme of the protest so as to not upset the monarchy” is so unbelievably funny https://t.co/dBtQ7ZNDdg
— Austen Allred (@Austen) October 18, 2025
