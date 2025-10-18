“ACCOMPLICES.” Patel Says More People Could Be Charged In Charlie Kirk Assassination. “FBI Director Kash Patel said in an interview this week that the bureau is continuing its investigation into the assassination of Charlie Kirk, examining whether additional individuals may have assisted or acted as accomplices in the attack. . . . As a result, the FBI is investigating whether others within Robinson’s network — including his online contacts — may have had prior knowledge of the attack and either failed or chose not to alert law enforcement. The bureau is also examining whether anyone present at the Utah Valley University event may have played a role in facilitating the shooting.”