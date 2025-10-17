IT’S NOT A SCANDAL. IT’S JUST SOME DEMS SCREAMING: The Young Republican Chat Scandal: Dumb, Disgusting, and Definitely Not the Apocalypse.

On the dumb and disgusting… meh. It’s like people have never been in masculine environments and are totally unaware of “men at ease talking to men.” If you need a refresher it’s just group jokes. I’m not a man but I SHUDDER at the idea of some private chats being made public. (Not usually political, but stupid jokes nonetheless.) The left of course no longer has men, but the right, really?