EXACTLY HOW I FEEL: Stolen This, Taken That, Expropriated Another.

The Wankers who virtue signal with land acknowledgements need to be pointed at and laughed hard. Or perhaps in the case of males we should require them to do a gonads acknowledgement first. Because any male with enough testosterone to sire a child should be ashamed of echoing that stupid and cowardly nonsense. Stupid or cowardly. Choose one. Put the other one back. As for women doing this, you haven’t been conquered. Stop instinctively trying to claim security for your children by abasing yourself before your imagined conquerors. If you’re doing Land Acknowledgements, you probably already aborted the kids, anyway.