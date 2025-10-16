HMM: GLP-1s May Throw Off Some Medical Scans — The latest quirk linked to GLP-1 receptor agonists is of more concern to doctors than patients. “According to new research, the latest quirk of GLP-1 receptor agonists is that they may influence the interpretation of oncological fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG) PET-CT scans.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.