ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: Kamala Harris freaks out over devastating nickname (video).

Harris is currently in the midst of a 15-city book tour following the release of her new book “107 Days,” recounting her presidential campaign against President Donald Trump. For the most part, Harris’ whirlwind promotional tour has been uneventful — until last night. In now viral footage circulating across social media, a far-left activist group called “Climate Defiance” abruptly interrupted Harris’ commentary, calling her a “right-wing war criminal.” Socialist Kamala is right-wing? Laughable. But the jab clearly upset Harris as she stood up and yelled back at the protesters, who were quickly escorted out of the venue by security.

Take a look:

Kamala Harris becomes visibly shaken and furious after being called a “right-wing war criminal” pic.twitter.com/y0VW0m3JyT — HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) October 14, 2025

Was Harris more upset with being labeled “right-wing” … or “war criminal?”* While last night’s protest and disruption was the most vocal, Harris has quietly been the subject of pro-Palestinian protests throughout her book tour. She has at times rebuffed the protesters and also given airtime to their concerns, but last night was clearly not the case. “I was the first person at the highest level of our United States government or administration to talk about the fact that the people in Gaza were starving,” Harris told protesters at a book event last month, according to The Washington Post.

Uh, they are?

BREAKING: Palestinians are posting videos titled “1st day in Gaza without war.” Bustling malls, fully supermarkets, and the brand new iPhone 17 for sale. You have been manipulated for over two years.pic.twitter.com/RDDUbxqIqb — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 15, 2025

* Well, Kamala certainly went out of her way last year to collect the endorsements of former “right-wing war criminals,” which probably didn’t do much to help her case with her fellow radical leftists: Kamala Harris’s gushing tribute to Dick Cheney backfires spectacularly: ‘The single most evil man in the 21st century.’