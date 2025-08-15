2025: A MORGENTHAU ODYSSEY: Germany’s Industrial Core Is Collapsing Under The US Trade Deal And The Green Agenda.

In its May survey of over 21,000 companies, only 23% reported positive business expectations—down five points—while 30% expected deterioration. In industry, one in three anticipates fewer orders.

Just 19% plan to increase investment, while about a third plan to cut back. High energy prices, labor shortages, and political uncertainty are seen as the main drags. The DIHK forecasts a 0.3% recession for 2025, but adjusting for state spending, the real decline is closer to 4–5%.

Daily surveys confirm the same message: Germany is being deindustrialized, losing hundreds of thousands of core-sector jobs. The social security deficits already emerging are just the beginning. Yet both politics and business refuse to conduct an honest diagnosis.

The Green Deal remains sacrosanct. Energy costs for German industry are up to three times higher than for US competitors, double that of French firms—pushing energy-intensive sectors out of the country.

Dancing Around the Golden Calf

Nobody dares openly challenge Brussels’ climate agenda. A rare exception came in June, when a group of works council representatives wrote an open letter to the Chancellor, naming the Green Deal as a root cause of decline.

But most CEOs dodge the question. Mercedes-Benz chief Ola Källenius cites “weak demand, high production costs, and US tariff uncertainty” for falling margins—but ignores the Green Deal’s role. VW CEO Oliver Blume calls for lower energy prices and tax incentives for EVs—essentially more subsidies to keep the transition alive.

Corporate leadership is now fused ideologically with the Green Deal. The energy transition has battered Germany’s industrial base: sectors like construction and automotive have been knocked completely off track.