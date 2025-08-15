CHANGE: Restaurants Create ‘Ozempic Menus’ For Diners on Weight-Loss Drugs: Mini meals with bite size portions are meant to appeal to people taking GLP-1 weight-loss drugs that reduce appetite.

I wondered if the prices were shrinking commensurately, and apparently so: “Clinton Hall, a group of burger and beer restaurants in New York City, is known for large portions, but it recently introduced a mini meal that includes a petite hamburger, a few fries and a small beer for $8 — a third of the price of a regular-size combo.”

There may be other demand for that. The late, lamented Long’s Drug Store luncheonette, founded in 1956 and in business until a couple of years ago, served 1956 sized portions and it was easy to see why people could eat burgers and fries without getting fat back then.