HMM: Scientists Identify How Young Blood Reverses Aging in Human Skin Cells. “It appears that the young blood serum interacts with the bone marrow cells in specific ways to roll back time in skin cells. The study was led by scientists from Beiersdorf AG, a skin care company in Germany, who say their findings have huge potential in helping us understand anti-aging mechanisms.”

Other research has suggested that it’s the accumulation of “junk proteins” in old blood that promotes aging. You can get rid of those by donating blood, but I suppose the above finding is an argument for the blood changes that some life extension people are getting.

Ideally, of course, this will all be done with pharmaceuticals, though I’m beginning to doubt it will be here in time for me.