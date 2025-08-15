OPM INTRODUCES SEN. WARREN TO THE FACTS: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), joined by Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), ripped the Trump administration for “embedding” legions of DOGE political appointees into the career civil service. Their complaints were carried in a 10-page, single-spaced letter to U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Director Scott Kupor.

There is a process for political appointees to “career-in,” but it can be time-consuming and laborious, so few are those who pursue it. But Warren, et. al. cite multiple media reports that make it sound as if legions of Elon Musk robots are burrowing into the bureaucracy, including an NPR story with two specific names.

But according to an OPM spokesman responding to The Washington Stand, neither of the two former DOGErs is on the career civil service payroll. And, according to Kupor, there simply aren’t any such embedders: “No DOGE-affiliated individuals have ‘unlawfully burrowed’ into career roles. We welcome oversight grounded in facts.”