88% OF COLLEGE STUDENTS SELF-CENSOR NON-LIBERAL VIEWS: A new survey of more than 1,400 students at Northwestern and University of Michigan finds a pervasive culture of self-censorship that silences non-progressive views and is “driven by fear of social ostracism and academic penalty.”

The Washington Stand’s Sarah Holliday dug deeper into the survey results and found not even a sliver of a silver lining:

“According to the research, 78 percent self-censor on gender identity, 77 percent on politics, and 68 percent on family values. Alarmingly, 80 percent admit to submitting classwork that misrepresents their beliefs to align with professors’ expectations — a practice so ingrained it’s become ‘second nature’ for many.

“And unfortunately, this ‘fragmentation doesn’t end at the classroom door.’ Seventy-three percent of respondents confessed they don’t even trust having ‘conversations about these values with close friends. Nearly half said they routinely conceal beliefs in intimate relationships for fear of ideological fallout.’ The authors described this as ‘identity regulation at scale, and it is being institutionalized.’”