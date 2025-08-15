August 15, 2025

APPARENTLY YOU CAN BE A CRAZY LEFTIST — SERIOUSLY CRAZY — AND GET A JOB AT THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. WELL, YOU COULD BEFORE TRUMP, ANYWAY. HE’S GONE NOW. Pink-Shirted Guy Who Threw a Sandwich at a D.C. Fed Has a Day Job, and, Oh Boy.

Now, if your first thought when you saw this Nancy Boy screeching at officers and throwing his $13 sub at the cop was, “I wonder where he works?” then you’re on your game. This is D.C., after all. There are a lot of government employees buying subs, screaming at cops, planning resistance, and moonlighting as underground Antifa activists.

Attorney General Pam Bondi answered the question.

The pink-shirted sandwich assaulter is Sean Charles Dunn, who’s 37 and old enough to know better. Now for the ultimate Find Out moment — bring on the cuffs.

Seriously, how was this guy ever hired, even under Biden? Oh, who am I kidding? We know how.

“Sassy sub chucker.” Love it.

Posted at 7:30 am by Glenn Reynolds