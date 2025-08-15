APPARENTLY YOU CAN BE A CRAZY LEFTIST — SERIOUSLY CRAZY — AND GET A JOB AT THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. WELL, YOU COULD BEFORE TRUMP, ANYWAY. HE’S GONE NOW. Pink-Shirted Guy Who Threw a Sandwich at a D.C. Fed Has a Day Job, and, Oh Boy.

Now, if your first thought when you saw this Nancy Boy screeching at officers and throwing his $13 sub at the cop was, “I wonder where he works?” then you’re on your game. This is D.C., after all. There are a lot of government employees buying subs, screaming at cops, planning resistance, and moonlighting as underground Antifa activists. Attorney General Pam Bondi answered the question. The pink-shirted sandwich assaulter is Sean Charles Dunn, who’s 37 and old enough to know better. Now for the ultimate Find Out moment — bring on the cuffs.

Seriously, how was this guy ever hired, even under Biden? Oh, who am I kidding? We know how.

The guy screaming “fascist” and hurling his sub sandwich at a rank-and-file cop just doing his job in DC was literally a DOJ Criminal Division employee — and the 'Free DC' activist group protesting Trump’s crime crackdown in the city is actually led by people with criminal… — Neil Patel (@NeilPatelTDC) August 14, 2025

You'll find my utter lack of surprise to find that a DOJ trial attorney threw a sub sandwich at an officer. See exhibit A. My initial federal prosecutor, Patrick Scruggs, who is on trial in September for stabbing a defenseless driver. — The Lectern Guy🇺🇸 (@lecternleader) August 14, 2025

Not a trial attorney. The trial attorney with the same name is 15-20 years older and has been at DOJ since at least the 2000s. The sassy sub chucker is a non-attorney who works in the criminal division as an international affairs specialist. He was hired in 2022. https://t.co/nDHrlagzcZ — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 14, 2025

“Sassy sub chucker.” Love it.

