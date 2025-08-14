CHANGE: Trump Signs Executive Order to Boost Commercial Space Industry.
Here’s the order and here’s the White House Fact Sheet. Excellent and overdue; helping to clear away the bureaucratic underbrush that’s slowed, for example, Space X.
