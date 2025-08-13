MUST READ – HOW AID GROUPS FUND TERRORISTS: Richard Pollock digs into the latest report from the Special Inspector-General for Afghanistan Reconstruction — remember them? — who documents how Hamas in Gaza and the Taliban in Afghanistan.

This report provides the fact-based counterpoint to every left-wing objection to the DOGE-led fundamental re-evaluation and re-structuring of all U.S. foreign aid programs, especially those run by USAID.

“The report focused on the Taliban. But it also shows how Islamic terror groups and hostile governments throughout the Middle East and Africa have no intention of aiding their poor or their children. They use the aid system to finance their wars and repression,” Pollock writes.