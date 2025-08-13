#JOURNALISM:
Having worked in the business for 30+ years I can say journalism always had problems, but across-the-board wholesale invented narratives are new. https://t.co/uJFsiD1W64
— Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) August 13, 2025
