ROGER KIMBALL: Trump is liberating the Smithsonians from ‘Woke:’ Trump is giving Americans back their cultural and educational institutions.

What is happening, and what is going to happen, at the Smithsonian museums may seem like a footnote to the larger Trump agenda of “Making America Great Again.” In fact, it stands at the center of that project. Donald Trump understands something that the left has grasped at least since the 1960s but that conservatives have grasped dimly if at all. If you want to restore society, you must commandeer the institutions that represent elite culture. Over the last several decades, those institutions have gradually become captive of a woke ideology that denigrates America while simultaneously celebrating the entire radical menu of racialist redress, sexual exoticism and political intransigence.

There is no reason to give custody of our culture and history into the hands of people who basically hate us, just because they have somehow obtained credentials in hating us.