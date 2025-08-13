A WORTHY BLEG:

Hi my fellow Jewish friends and allies!

If I could get 22 new substack subscribers in the next two days, I would be able to afford to go take BEGINNER HEBREW at FAU and start learning the language.

I’ve been dying to learn Hebrew on my own since I finished converting to…

— Mazelit Toni Airaksinen 🇮🇱🎗(מזלית ) (@Mazelit_) August 13, 2025