AMERICANS SEPARATED: First Amendment Freedom of Speech is poised to gain a win if a federal issues a Consent Decree agreement among the IRS, the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) and a couple of Texas churches.

Under the UC, the tax agency would no longer enforce the Johnson Amendment against the churches. Not familiar with LBJ’s amendment? Americans United for Separation of Church and State (AU) certainly is and AU is asking the federal district court in Tyler, Texas, to allow it to intervene against the CD. This one could get really interesting.