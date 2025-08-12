NONLETHAL: Meet the Taser Pulse 2 – Shockingly Effective. “The TASER Pulse 2 uses replaceable cartridges that are similar to what people may know on law enforcement models. TASER advertises a 15-foot effective range, and the cartridges can be removed to utilize the Pulse 2 as a contact device. The max output of a Pulse 2 is 50,000 Volts, which seems like a lot; however, in practice, Taser advertises that only about 2,000 volts enter the human body when deployed in most cases. This voltage is output in a very low current, precise waveform that TASER uses to claim their energy weapons ‘are tested and proven to have a reliable cardiac safety profile.'”