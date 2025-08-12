IN OTHER WORDS, POLITICS THAT SUCK, FROM PEOPLE WHO SUCK:

This is such a perfect illustration of progressive politics: elites with every privilege and protection inventing fake problems in order to sneer at the working class who they've sentenced to live with the devastating consequences of their elite vanity morals. https://t.co/R2k6kay49h — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) August 12, 2025

UPDATE (From Ed): I’m so old, I can remember when the war on global warming was the left’s substitute religion for the right’s war on terror, not its war on local crime.