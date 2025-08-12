FACTS EXPOSE BLS INCOMPETENCE: Leave it to Issues & Insights (I&I) to dig deep into the historical data to compile an accurate long-term picture of the record of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). It turns out that BLS incompetence is no new thing.

“In the 199 months we examined, the BLS’s initial estimate of jobs gained or lost missed the mark by an average of 49.6 percent! Only 15 times did its initial estimate come within 3 percent of being right. (Given the huge sample size, you’d think its margin of error would consistently be tiny.)

“Some months, the miss was staggering. In August 2011, to cite one example, the BLS said no new jobs had been created. Zero. Turns out, 132,000 were created that month. In September 2017, it first said that the economy lost 33,000 jobs – which made big news because, as Politico put it at the time, it was ‘the first time in seven years’ that had happened.

“In fact, the economy had created 88,000 jobs that month. In January 2021 – the last month of Trump’s first term – the BLS initially reported that the economy had added a mere 49,000 jobs. The actual number was 365,000.”

President Donald Trump has named Heritage Foundation Chief Economist E.J. Antoni to be the new BLS Director. He’s going to be one very busy man.