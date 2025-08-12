WEIRD HOW LOCKING UP CRIMINALS REDUCES CRIME:
This was true here, too. Like it or not, the big decline in crime from the 70s on in the U.S. coincided with mass incarceration. https://t.co/vmREdJlhKD
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 12, 2025
WEIRD HOW LOCKING UP CRIMINALS REDUCES CRIME:
This was true here, too. Like it or not, the big decline in crime from the 70s on in the U.S. coincided with mass incarceration. https://t.co/vmREdJlhKD
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 12, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.