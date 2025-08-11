LAST CALL FOR LATE NIGHT:

In July, CBS canceled The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the top-rated network entry in the genre. Extenuating factors — the host’s criticism of his network’s $16 million acquiescence to Donald Trump; a CBS boss, George Cheeks, possibly looking to curry favor with his new corporate overlord, the bottom line-minded David Ellison, whose company recently merged with CBS parent Paramount Global; and the show’s inability to find a digital foothold — may have all contributed to the decision. Late night supporters jump on these factors: The more you see Colbert’s demise coming from these variables, the less you have to worry about the rest of the landscape. But it’s hard to shake the sense that far from being a lone sheep who strayed, Colbert may be a lemming leading the genre off a cliff. Late night may be dying, some say, and we’d be better off with acceptance than denial. “I believe when the last of these current guys exits the stage for whatever reason, that will be that,” says Doug Herzog, the longtime head of Comedy Central and one of the creators of The Daily Show. “There won’t be a successor to [Jimmy]Fallon or [Jimmy] Kimmel or another late night show in its place. Networks will call it a day.”

In September, late night TV turns 71, ancient by television standards and, until recently, not infirm — one of American pop culture’s most durable inventions and exports. Hundreds of shows and tens of thousands of hours have aired after primetime, offering a good hang and a genial laugh to ease us from waking worry into sleep. “The world is crazy, and we need someone to either make sense of it or find a way to laugh at it,” says veteran sitcom producer Andrew Susskind, whose father, David, hosted his own long-running syndicated talk show. “That’s always been late night’s appeal. It’s timeless.”

David Susskind could be a warm jovial host; his 1970 segment titled “My Son the Success!” which featured Mel Brooks, David Steinberg, George Segal, and Dan Greenburg, the author of the then-recent book, How to Be a Jewish Mother, is one of the funniest segments of live television ever made. But Susskind’s cranky 1966 appearance on Firing Line with William F. Buckley is a reminder that Hollywood has hated half the country for many decades before Trump rode down the golden escalator and upended the left’s media-political monopoly.

Considering how Buckley has been praised in Sam Tanenhaus’ recent doorstop of a biography, it highlights how Trump could be seen in the future as well when the dust settles.