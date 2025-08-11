JOHN HINDERAKER ASKS AN EASY QUESTION: Is Paul Krugman a Deranged Bum? “The other thing I want to emphasize is the tiredness of Krugman’s attack on Trump: Trump represents the rich, making war on the working class and the middle class. While at the same time, clobbering his Democratic opponent with working class and middle class voters. Krugman and other Democrats think that those voters are too stupid to understand their own interests. But the rest of the world has moved on. The GOP is now the party of the working class, primarily for economic reasons that Krugman pretends not to understand. This is one of the striking political phenomena of our time. Democrats have been unable to adjust to the new reality; they don’t have a vocabulary for it.”